Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, fresh off a three-loss week that included defeats to the Northwestern Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, and the Illinois Fighting Illini.

While the full starting lineup was in effect against the Illini on Saturday, the effort was to no avail as the Badgers continued to struggle offensively, leading to a 61-51 loss at the Kohl Center.

Can the Badgers get back on track?

Here’s how you can watch tonight’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big 10 Network, Sunday at 5:30 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -3.5(DraftKings)

Over/Under: 125(DraftKings)

Last Game

Wisconsin: 65-60 win over Ohio State

Northwestern: 68-51 loss to Michigan