Wisconsin Wrestling: Can the Badgers rebound vs Minnesota?

The Wisconsin Badgers are going through a rough patch on the wrestling front, losing their last three matchups against the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes, No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats, and No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

For the recap of Wisconsin’s nail-biting loss to Iowa two weekends ago, click here.

Against Northwestern, Wisconsin, once again, struggled with an early deficit before making a comeback, while ultimately losing in the last matchup between No. 4 Lucas Davison and No. 11 Trent Hillger.

Here are the full results from Wisconsin’s loss to Northwestern.

125: #8 Eric Barnett (WIS) over #6 Michael DeAugustino (NW) (Dec. 4-3) | 3-0

133: #29 Taylor Lamont (WIS) loses to #13 Chris Cannon (Dec 4-1) | 3-3

141: #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) loses to #11 Frankie Tal Shahar (NW) (Dec 3-2) | 3-6

149: #2 Austin Gomez (WIS) loses to #4 Yahya Thomas (NW) (Injury Default 3:19) | 3-12

157: #18 Garrett Model (WIS) over Aiden Vandenbush (NW) (Major Decision 13-4) | 7-12

165: #7 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over #18 Maxx Mayfield (NW) (Major Decision 14-2) | 11-12

174: Josh Otto (WIS) loses to #19 Troy Fisher (NW) (Dec. 4-2) | 11-15

184: Tyler Dow (WIS) over Evan Bates (NW) (Dec. 6-4) | 14-15

197: #12 Braxton Amos (WIS) over #28 Andrew Davison (NW) (Dec 4-1) | 17-15

285: #11 Trent Hillger (WIS) loses to #4 Lucas Davison (NW) (Dec 4-1) | 17-18

Against the Cornhuskers, the Badgers couldn’t hold on, despite a dominant win from No. 7 Dean Hamiti, losing 24-11 to the No. 5 seeded Nebraska.

The Badgers also didn’t have No. 2 Austin Gomez, who suffered an injury in his match against Northwestern’s No. 4 Yahya Thomas during their fight, so Aidan Medora stepped in for Wisconsin at the 149-pound class.

Here are the results of Wisconsin’s loss to Nebraska.

125: #8 Eric Barnett (WIS) loses to #5 Liam Cronin (NEB) (Dec. 7-3) | 3-0

133: #29 Taylor Lamont (WIS) over #32 Kyle Burwick (NEB) (Dec. 2-0) | 3-3

141: #24 Joseph Zargo (WIS) loses to #6 Brock Hardy (NEB) (Dec. 7-2) | 3-6

149: Aiden Medora (WIS) loses to Dayne Morton (NEB) (Dec. 7-3) | 3-9

157: #18 Garrett Model (WIS) loses to #1 Peyton Robb (NEB) (Major Decision 11-3) | 3-13

165: #7 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over #32 Bubba Wilson (NEB) (Tech. fall 17-2 7:00) | 8-13

174: Josh Otto (WIS) loses to #2 Mikey Labriola (NEB) (Major Decision 16-7) | 8-17

184: Tyler Dow (WIS) loses to #16 Lenny Pinto (NEB) (Major Decision 16-4) | 8-21

197: #12 Braxton Amos (WIS) loses to #12 Silas Allred (NEB) (Dec. 7-2) | 8-24

285: #11 Trent Hillger (WIS) over Cale Davidson (NEB) (Dec 4-1) | 11-24

Fresh off a three-game losing streak, the Badgers will look to rebound next weekend against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the UW Field House.