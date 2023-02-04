Wisconsin Weekly: Recap of the week’s sports

Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s “Wisconsin Weekly” is back!

We’re recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams.

Women’s Hockey

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team faced a tough loss this weekend, losing 1-0 to No. 14 St. Cloud State in their annual “Fill the Bowl” game at the Kohl Center.

However, the loss didn’t come with only negative storylines, as the Badgers set the second-highest attendance record in NCAA women’s hockey history, seating 14,430 fans in their weekend bout against St. Cloud State.

Wisconsin continues its streak of being the team with the highest attendance, as they’ve seated more than 15,000 fans than their counterparts this year.

In the loss, the Badgers shot 39 times to no avail, compared to the Huskies’ 15 shots, of which one hit the net.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Badgers, who enjoyed consecutive weekend sweeps against Minnesota State and St. Thomas over the last two weeks.

Men’s Hockey

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team lost their fourth consecutive game, dropping in a 6-2 loss to the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines on Friday.

The Badgers will look to avenge their loss when playing Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, but they’ll be serious underdogs, entering the game with a 3-14 conference record.

During their four-game losing streak, Wisconsin has lost by double-digits, dropping their overall record to a measly 10-17 on the year.

Last weekend, the Badgers were swept by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend, losing to the tune of 2-0 and 5-3.

They’ll return to the Kohl Center next weekend when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a two-game series.

Women’s Basketball

It hasn’t been pretty for the Wisconsin Badgers women’s basketball team as of late, who dropped two more this week and now have lost four of their last five.

This week, the Badgers dropped two home games to the Northwestern Wildcats and the Ohio State Buckeyes, with the different matchups having different outcomes.

Wisconsin had control of their bout against the Wildcats going into the fourth quarter, but squandered a six-point lead and ultimately lost by three.

Unfortunately, they were blown out by Ohio State at the Kohl Center, losing 90-67, which has dropped them to 7-16 on the year, including 2-9 in conference play.

The Badgers had played well at the Kohl Center going into the week, but their past two losses now provide them with a 5-6 home record as the final stretch of the season comes ahead.

Wisconsin plays the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s basketball team on Sunday, who have also lost four of their past five games.