Badgers G Chucky Hepburn doesn’t practice Tuesday, status TBD vs Purdue

Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn did not practice on Tuesday, officially putting his status as unknown for Thursday’s game against the Purdue Boilermakers.

For those wondering, no practice for Chucky Hepburn today, who is seen with a sweatshirt shooting around casually at the end.#Badgers — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) February 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, head coach Greg Gard had told reporters that Hepburn’s status was unclear for the game and that he was hopeful that the sophomore guard would be able to practice on Tuesday.

“I haven’t talked to our trainer since yesterday, so I don’t know where he’ll be at in terms of the process today,” Gard said on Tuesday.

With his status currently in question, Badgers guard Kamari McGee seems like the favorite to take over the point guard responsibilities after relieving Hepburn on Sunday and playing the duration of the game.

McGee has seen over 20 minutes in two of the past three games as the backup point guard, and will look to continue providing a spark in his role on both ends if he earns extra minutes.