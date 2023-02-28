Wisconsin Softball win 4 straight during Joan Joyce Classic

The Wisconsin Badgers Softball Team started the season 2-6. The team was losing close games to start the season.

Experience has definitely played a factor in the recent winning streak. With a team mixed with upper and lower-classmen, they needed to take the beginning of the season as a learning experience.

The first game of the Joan Joyce Classic against Florida Atlantic was postponed.

The second day would be against Boston College and North Carolina.

The game against Boston College Eagles was a dominant performance by the Badgers.

Maddie Schwartz pitched a gem going six innings while not giving up any runs. The offense was led by Brooke Kuffel who went 3-3 with a solo home run in the second inning while batting in 3 runs.

T2 | Wisconsin 1, Boston College 0



AND IT'S GONEEE‼️ @BrookeKuffel launches a solo shot to put us up by one #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/xCT1tN2lVP — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 24, 2023

The Badgers would go on to win their first game in dominant fashion, winning 6-0.

Game 2 of the day against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels would turn out to be a bit of a closer game.

Paytn Monticelli pitched a complete game. The offense would carry over to game two as well.

Kayla Konwent got the offensive party started in the first inning hitting a two-run home run. Molly Schlosser would follow up keeping the runs going in the first with an RBI triple that scored Bree Mitchell.

B1 | Wisconsin 3, UNC 0



What a start to the first inning! @SchlosserMolly rips a triple to right-center and we're up by three #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/egmlkWhr6H — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 24, 2023

The Tar Heels rallied late in the game with a two-run home run in the 6th inning. Monticelli got out of the inning with a key strikeout and would finish the game without giving any runs.

Monticelli would have a career day as she improved to 2-0 on the season as the Badgers beat the Tar Heels 4-2. Monticelli would strike out 13 batters! The most by a University of Wisconsin Badgers pitcher since 2012!

Paytn. Monticelli. is. UNSTOPPABLE.



The freshman broke her individual career record against UNC with thirteen strikeouts and the most from a UW pitcher since 2012 (14) #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/tAAhFhSckY — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 24, 2023

Day 3 was a rematch with the Tar heels that would be a closer game.

Wisconsin Head Coach Yvette Healy called Paytn Monticelli’s number after her complete game against the Tar Heels the day before.

Stay hot Kayla Konwent! Hitting her second home run in as many days, while making it her third of the year.

Konwent immediately made the game 2-0 in the first inning. The Badger's offense would score 1 run in the 4th and two in the 7th making the game 5-0.

For the second game in a row, the Tar Heels showed fight and battled back making the game 5-4. Great at-bats and sacrifice bunts scored four runs.

Monticelli couldn't get the complete game as she was an out away was pulled as Maddie Schwartz came in for the one out close.

Monticelli would pick up her 3rd win on the season after pitching 6.2 innings and giving up 4 runs.

Momentum was built as the Badgers Softball team was riding a 3-game winning streak.

As the Badgers faced Villanova their offense didn't get off to the hot start it had in the previous three games.

Villanova jumped ahead after they scored a run on two hits in the second inning.

Katie Keller would tie the game in the 3rd inning scoring Ellie Hubbard who doubled to put herself in scoring position.

Instantly in the 4th Villanova would score on Lily St. Jean's double taking the lead 2-1.

Kayla Kowent, the hottest bat in the lineup would then tie it up as she was walked.

The game was intense, tied up going into the 7th inning.

The Badger's 7th-inning plate appearances were very disciplined. Ava Kuszak would draw a walk and lead the inning with a walk.

Ellie Hubbard would drop a sacrifice bunt that would have Kuszak get to third. Kuszak hustled to third with great base running.

Runner at 3rd with 1 out, for Skylar Sirdashney. Perfect opportunity to walk it off.

Coach Healy with a great call, suicide squeeze. Sirdashney with a bunt that would score Hubbard as the Badgers would walk it off and get their 4th straight win.

The Badgers would improve their record to 6-6 during the weekend.

Coming home to Madison with four dubs! Winning sure is fun #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ey32kaAUxt — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 26, 2023

Momentum as they get ready to head to Indiana for the Hoosier Classic.

I expect the Badgers to continue their winning ways in Indiana and be over .500 on the season after the weekend.