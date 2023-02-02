BREAKING: Wisconsin in Top 4 for top 2024 football recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers got some good recruiting news on Thursday morning when 2024 four-star running back Jordan Marshall included them in his Top 4 alongside the Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Marshall is the top running back that the Badgers have offered in the 2024 class and held offers from 26 schools, but finalized his top four choices on Thursday.

Marshall was a target of Luke Fickell’s during his time with the Cincinnati Bearcats, and was re-offered when the head coach joined the Badgers.

With Braelon Allen, Chez Mellusi, and Julius Davis potentially moving on after the 2022 season, it’ll be important for Fickell to accumulate running back depth, and Marshall would be a great starting point in the 2024 class.