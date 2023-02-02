Amid offensive woes, Chucky Hepburn expects Wisconsin to play faster

It’s been no surprise that the Wisconsin Badgers have struggled offensively this season.

They’ve scored 65.1 points per game, while shooting just 41.8% from the field, both of which rank amongst the bottom three in the conference.

Additionally, they’re coming off their worst half of the season, as they shot just 6/33 from the field in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during their 61-51 loss over the weekend.

Chucky Hepburn has struggled as of late, shooting 33% of his last three games, which has been a component of his teammates’ inability to create, as well as shots not falling.

Speaking to reporters before Wisconsin’s matchup with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday, Hepburn acknowledged the increased intensity from opposing defenses when guarding the sophomore as the season has progressed.

“There definitely has been. The defense scouts me and looks to get the ball out of my hands, so I’m just trying to work around that more,” said Hepburn.

However, Hepburn believes he’s controlled his shot selection to become better, although the ball just hasn’t fallen in.

“I think the shots I’ve taken are pretty good shots. I just got to start putting them down.”

As for the solution to Wisconsin’s offensive woes? Hepburn believes Wisconsin should start playing faster, pushing in transition, which could help with spacing to create better shots.

“I think if we start pushing in transition more, it would create a lot of space to be able to penetrate the lane and make plays for each other.

Hepburn acknowledged that head coach Greg Gard emphasized the need for an increased pace, sharing his belief that Wisconsin will start pushing more often.

“For sure, I think you’ll see that a lot more.

In other notes, Hepburn revealed that Wisconsin held a players-only meeting following their loss to Illinois in an effort to create a spark going forward.