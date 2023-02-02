Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, looking to avenge their three consecutive losses: a 61-51 defeat to the Illinois Fighting Illini, a blowout 73-55 loss to the Maryland Terrapins, as well as a disappointing 63-60 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats on Monday.

The Badgers have fallen to 12-8, including a measly 4-6 in the Big 10 following their loss earlier this week, which ranks 11th in the conference and only one game ahead of the Buckeyes.

Can the Badgers bounce back in conference play against Ohio State? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!