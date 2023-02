On the latest episode of “The Rohan Chakravarthi Show”, Rohan Chakravarthi and special guest Mike Hogan of Badger247 discuss the Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team’s win over the Michigan Wolverines, keys to win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and preview spring ball for the Badgers football team.

The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below.

You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube.