Former Badgers LB Leo Chenal has memorable rookie season

What a season for Rookie Linebacker Leo Chenal! Super Bowl 57 Champion Leo Chenal found a way to make a huge impact in his rookie season.

As a member of the Wisconsin Badgers, Chenal tallied 178 tackles and 11 sacks in three years.

As a rookie, Chenal started 8 games. He was able to rack up 35 total tackles and a sack.

As a rookie, you may not see the field as much as you want. Chenal was drafted in the 3rd round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

When players are drafted that high with a need at linebacker they are called upon to start right away.

Chenal was the third linebacker in a 4-3 base defense. This means when the defense is in the nickel defense, he was the player that came off the field.

Chenal played just 5 defensive snaps in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the Super Bowl, he played 19 defensive snaps. The reason he was on the field more was the Philidelphia Eagles wanted to keep the Chiefs in their based 4-3 defense.

The Eagles wanted to attack Chenal and the base defense of the Chiefs. The Wisconsin Badger made the Eagles pay!

Chenal was excellent against the run tallying 6 tackles, 1 tackle for a loss and was credited a sack on Jalen Hurts.

PFF recorded Chenal with 4 defensive stops and an 82.9 run defense grade! He was phenomenal.

Chiefs rookie Leo Chenal in Super Bowl 57:



1 Sack

4 Defensive Stops

82.9 Run Defense Grade pic.twitter.com/IGSj2EFOGF — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 13, 2023

Against the run, Chenal was flying around like a heat-seeking missile. He made a few plays that were just him reacting and breaking on the running back faster than you could see the play develop.

Leo Chenal showing his closing speed when he is able to come down hill like a freight train. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/0iFffTjazm — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) February 14, 2023

The Eagles wanted the base defense in the game. Chenal answered and made them pay for wanting him to play the run! He was great in his first Super Bowl!

Super Bowl Champion Leo Chenal! He was a phenomenal athlete and linebacker at Wisconsin, and is continuing what he did in college at the NFL level.

During the Super Bowl Parade, Chenal showed off his athleticism by jumping back onto the bus as the parade was going.

Impressive to jump back onto the bus, but even more impressive to be a rookie that contributes to winning a Super Bowl!

Congraluations Leo Chanel, you are a Champion!