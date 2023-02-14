Wisconsin men’s basketball: Game Thread vs. Michigan Wolverines

Fresh off a disappointing 73-63 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines, looking to keep their slim postseason chances alive.

The game at the Kohl Center will be the first matchup between the teams in Madison since the infamous Juwan Howard-Greg Gard incident that suspended the Michigan coach for the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season.

Can the Badgers get a much-needed win against Michigan? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!