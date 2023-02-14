Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Michigan: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night, looking to keep their season alive after a disappointing loss on Saturday to the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Now, sitting at a 14-10 record, the Badgers, like the Wolverines, are on the outside looking in, with their hopes of making March Madness looking fairly slim at the moment.

Can the Badgers pull off a victory in the first game at the Kohl Center since the Juwan Howard scuffle nearly a year ago?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: ESPN2, Tuesday at 8 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Kohl Center

Line: Wisconsin -1

Over/Under: 109

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 73-63 loss to Nebraska

Michigan: 62-61 loss to Indiana