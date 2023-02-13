Former Wisconsin Badgers shine in Super Bowl 57

Wow! What a game!

On Sunday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs squared off in Super Bowl 57.

This game transpired into an all-time classic as the Chiefs edged the Eagles 38-35 in Phoenix, AZ.

The Wisconsin Badgers had 2 former players in last night’s game: Leo Chenal and T.J. Edwards.

Here is a look at how they played:

Leo Chenal

The former Wisconsin star linebacker, Leo Chenal, had quite the game for himself.

The 22-year-old rookie drafted in the third round shined in his first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Chenal finished with 6 total tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack. He made his presence well-known in the run game with an 82.9 Run Defense Grade according to PFF.

Chenal had previously only played in five defensive snaps for the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. However, he was given the opportunity to play 19 snaps in the Super Bowl and he made the most of it.

T.J. Edwards

After putting up a team-leading 159 tackles this season for the Eagles, Edwards continued his dominant season in the Super Bowl with 6 tackles and a pass defended.

Edwards had a big 3rd down stop in the second quarter as he tackled Patrick Mahomes from behind in the Eagle's dominant first-half defensive performance.

Yet, the Eagle's defense struggled to get a stop in the second half, ensuing a 24-point half for the Chiefs and their second Super Bowl ring in 4 years.

Melvin Gordon

Although Gordon didn’t play in the Super Bowl, he will still receive a ring after being picked up by the Chiefs and placed on the practice squad prior to the game. It is Gordon’s first Super Bowl ring.

Both Chenal and Gordon are now the 22nd and 23rd former Wisconsin Badgers to receive a Super Bowl ring.