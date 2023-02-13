Wisconsin Bracketology: Badgers on outside looking in after disappointing loss to Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their up-and-down season with an overtime loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday after a 79-74 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions earlier last week.

For much of the past few weeks, the Badgers have been hovering around the bubble of the tournament, looking to etch their name into the brackets, but being unable to do so with their inconsistencies on a game-by-game basis.

Following the loss, let’s evaluate where the Badgers currently are in the bracket.

Wisconsin ranks outside of the Top 64 in several important statistics: NET(80th), KenPom(70th), and BPI(69th).

Their NET ranking of 80th is the Badgers’ worst of the year, signifying where they currently rank amongst their peers.

Thus far, the Badgers have played 11 Quadrant 1 games, seven Quadrant 2 games, one Quadrant 1 game, and five Quadrant 4 games.

Their records? 5-6 in Quadrant 1, 3-4 in Quadrant 2, 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 5-0 in Quadrant 4.

Since we last looked at the bracketology on January 30th, when the Badgers were projected as an 11th seed, Wisconsin has fallen out of the bracket, currently seen as the first at-large out for that same seed, according to BracketMatrix.

To end their season, the Badgers have three quadrant one games, two quadrant two games, and a quadrant four game.

DraftKings Sportsbook has become less bullish on the Badgers, dropping their championship odds from +12000 all the way to +30000, while ESPN’s Joe Lunardi had Wisconsin as one of the first four out before their loss to Nebraska.

The Badgers aren’t out yet: they play Michigan twice, Rutgers once, and Purdue, but their path certainly became much more difficult after their loss to the Cornhuskers, which is only magnified when adding how they held a 17-point lead in the second half.