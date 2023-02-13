Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers continue slide in loss to Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their struggles over the weekend, losing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the UW Field House, making them winless since a victory over the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers.

After wins by Garrett Model and Dean Hamiti, the Badgers couldn’t get on a roll, but made a late push, as Braxton Amos, Trent Hillger, and Eric Barnett each won their bouts, although it wasn’t enough to secure the victory.

Here are the full results from Wisconsin’s loss to Minnesota.

149: Aiden Medora loses to #15 Michael Blockhus (MIN) (Fall 5:56) | 0-6

157: #18 Garrett Model (WIS) over Drew Roberts (MIN) (Dec. 12-9) | 3-6

165: #6 Dean Hamiti (WIS) over Cael Carlson (MIN) (Dec. 7-3) | 6-6

174: Josh Otto (WIS) loses to #10 Bailee O’Reilly (MIN) (Major Dec. 14-4) | 6-10

184: Tyler Dow (WIS) loses to Sam Skillings (MIN) (Dec. 10-4) | 6-13

197: #20 Braxton Amos (WIS) over #23 Michial Foy (MIN) (Dec. 2-1) | 9-13

285: #11 Trent Hillger (WIS) over Garrett Joles (MIN) (Dec. 3-2) | 12-13

125: #7 Eric Barnett (WIS) over #6 Patrick Mckee (MIN) (Dec. 5-4) | 15-13

133: #30 Taylor Lamont (WIS) loses to #14 Aaron Nagao (MIN) (Dec. 5-1) | 15-16

141: #28 Joseph Zargo (WIS) loses to ##14 Jake Bergeland (MIN) (Dec 1-0) | 15-19

The Badgers will look to snap their losing streak next weekend against Northern Iowa at home.