Wisconsin Weekly: Badgers sweep Minnesota in three-sport weekend special

Women’s Hockey

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team had a very successful weekend, earning two victories over the No. 3 Minnesota Golden Gophers, winning via shootout in a 2-2 game on Friday before a 7-5 triumph on Saturday.

With the shootout win, the Badgers earned an extra point in the standings, earning help from Katie Kotlowski and Jesse Compher in regulation with a score each.

On Sunday, Jesse Compher, Claire Enright, Laila Edwards, Caroline Harvey, Casey O’Brien, and Kirsten Simms each scored, with the latter notching two goals in Wisconsin’s 7-5 victory.

The lady Badgers are now 22-8-2 on the season and return home for a weekend series against Ohio State next week.

Men’s Hockey

Facing a five-game losing streak, the Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team had a tough matchup this weekend against the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

After a 4-1 defeat on Friday, the Badgers bounced back and secured a 3-1 victory against the top-ranked Gophers at the Kohl Center, as Carson Bantle, Daniel Laatsch, and Cruz Lucius each scored a goal, while Jack Horbach led the team with two assists.

With the way the season has gone, it was an extremely impressive win for the men’s hockey team, who improved to 11-19-0 on the season and face off against the Michigan State Spartans at home next weekend.

Women’s Basketball

After a blowout 88-63 loss to Michigan State at home on Wednesday, the Wisconsin women’s basketball team was on a four-game losing streak, dampening the mood heading into Saturday’s road game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

However, the Badgers battled throughout the game on Saturday, forcing overtime against Minnesota, and winning in a 76-70 game to complete the sweep across all sports on Saturday.

The Badgers were led by senior guard Juliei Pospisilova, who scored a team-high 22 points, while playing a game-high 42 minutes.

Brooke Schramek served as a strong complementary piece on Saturday, adding 20 points of her own, including a team-high three three-pointers in the win over Minnesota.

The Badgers will remain on the road next week, where they’ll face off against star Caitlin Clark and the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday, looking to pull off a tough upset.