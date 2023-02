Fresh off a 79-74 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, looking to inch their way up the conference as the season nears an end.

The Badgers currently stand at 14-9, and will look to reach the middle of the Big 10 standings with a win.

Can the Badgers get something going against Nebraska on Saturday? Let us know how you are feeling as the comments are officially open!