Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon, looking to begin a winning streak after a nice victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Now, sitting at a 14-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, looking to make an end-of-season push into the March Madness projections.

Can the Badgers pull off a second-straight victory?

Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.

How to watch/listen

TV: Big 10 Network, Saturday at 3 PM CT

Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)

Stadium: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Line: Wisconsin -3

Over/Under: 110

Read here for a preview of today’s matchup.

Last Game

Wisconsin: 79-74 win over Penn State

Nebraska: 93-72 loss to Michigan