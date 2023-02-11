Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon, looking to begin a winning streak after a nice victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday.
Now, sitting at a 14-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, looking to make an end-of-season push into the March Madness projections.
Can the Badgers pull off a second-straight victory?
Here’s how you can watch today’s game for the Badgers.
How to watch/listen
TV: Big 10 Network, Saturday at 3 PM CT
Radio: Badger Sports Network (Varsity Network App)
Stadium: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Line: Wisconsin -3
Over/Under: 110
Last Game
Wisconsin: 79-74 win over Penn State
Nebraska: 93-72 loss to Michigan
