BREAKING: Wisconsin lands top DT recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers made a splash on Wednesday, as they landed three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard, who announced his commitment live.

Howard, a top commit for the Badgers under the previous regime, had initially de-committed from Wisconsin, taking an interest in both the Illinois Fighting Illini and the Michigan Wolverines.

But, the Badgers ultimately landed Howard, who grew a connection with new head coach Luke Fickell, becoming the top defensive line addition via high school for the team.

Howard adds needed depth to the interior defensive line, and continues the pattern from Luke Fickell of working within the 350-mile radius.