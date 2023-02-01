Wisconsin Football: DT Keeanu Benton on Pittsburgh Steelers radar

Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton enjoyed a strong first day at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, catching the eyes of many analysts in attendance, and, apparently, some NFL teams.

The Pittsburgh Post Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo tweeted on Monday that Keeanu Benton had spoken on his favorite interviews, citing Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Wisconsin DT Keeanu Bennett said his favorite interviews with NFL head coaches this week were with Mike Tomlin and Mike Vrabel. Bennett said Tomlin let him know he was on the Steelers radar. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) February 1, 2023

Tomlin went as far as telling Benton that he was on their radar, according to Fittipaldo.

Benton’s performance on Day 1 of the Senior Bowl earned him high praise from The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who alluded to his intrigue as a pass-rusher, which could improve his draft stock.

“Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton entered the week as my clear No. 1 senior defensive tackle, and he backed that up. A nose tackle in the Badgers’ scheme, Benton is a stout run defender, but his potential as a pass rusher is intriguing,” said Brugler. “Using both quickness and power, he consistently won his one-on-one reps and showed why he landed in the second round of my latest mock draft.”

Benton will be at the Senior Bowl for the remainder of the week, and will be a player to watch out for during the game this weekend.