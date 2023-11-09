Badgers to host 2025 four-star target on visit Friday vs. Tennessee

The Wisconsin Badgers are bringing back 2025 four-star forward E.J. Walker on an unofficial visit Friday when they host the Tennessee Volunteers, according to Stockrisers’s Jake Weingarten.

A 6’8, 220-pound forward from Kentucky, Walker currently possesses 22 offers, including ones from Wisconsin, Purdue, Ohio State, and Minnesota in the Big Ten.

A hot commodity on the recruiting trail, Walker has taken visits to Louisville, Butler, and Ohio State over the past month, and now will be in town for a marquee matchup between the Badgers and the Volunteers on Friday.

Walker’s first trip to Madison came in June, which happened after the forward earned an offer from head coach Greg Gard and his staff on May 2nd, 2023.

The forward has also taken two unofficial visits to Minnesota alongside his bevy of unofficials, with more likely to come in 2024.

Wisconsin landed a commitment from 2025 three-star shooting guard Zach Kinziger in August, and have offered nine players in the class, of which a majority are in-state.