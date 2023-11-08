Badgers 2024 three-star F signs National Letter of Intent

The Wisconsin Badgers have confirmed the addition of one 2024 commit, as three-star forward Jack Robison signed his National Letter of Intent(NLI) on Wednesday.

Jack Robinson has signed his NLI. https://t.co/6trb9lCC8l — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 8, 2023

Robison, a native of Lakeville, Minnesota, is the latest prospect to join the Badgers from the Minnesota area, joining former Badger Nate Reuvers and current starter Tyler Wahl.

A 6’6, 175-pound forward, Robison held five offers, including ones from Minnesota, Nebraska, St. Thomas, and South Florida, but ultimately chose the Badgers after an official visit last October.

Committing on October 27th, 2022, Robison was the first addition to the 2024 class for the Badgers, with four-star point guard Daniel Freitag following suit this summer.

Earlier this year, Bucky’s 5th Quarter spoke to Freitag about his decision to join the Badgers early and what fans could expect from the three-star talent.

The Badgers saw commitments from four recruits in their 2023 class: guard John Blackwell and forwards Nolan Winter, Gus Yalden, and Jack Janicki.

They’re expected to add two to the fold in 2024, and Robison is the first to officially sign his National Letter of Intent.