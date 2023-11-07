Wisconsin Badgers vs. UW-Milwaukee Panthers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers will kick off their season with a home matchup against the UW-Milwaukee Panthers at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 6:30 P.M. CT.

Last week, the Badgers participated in an exhibition match against UW-Whitewater, comfortably winning 84-64, led by guard Serah Williams’s 30 points on 12/17 shooting.

In the win, Wisconsin shot 49.2% from the field, with Ronnie Porter and D’Yanis Jimenez chipping in 18 and 15 points, respectively.

Porter had a complete performance, facilitating the offense with eight assists and four steals, while Jimenez chipped in three steals of her own in the exhibition.

The Badgers are looking to improve off their 11-20 season in 2022 under head coach Marisa Moseley, and that challenge begins on Monday with the opener against UW-Milwaukee.

Following the opener, the Badgers will continue a three-game home stretch with matchups against Western Illinois and South Dakota State over the next week at the Kohl Center.

But first, can Wisconsin get it done to start their season on a good note?

