Badgers in the NFL: Week 9

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 9.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: The rookie was back in action after sitting out last week with injury, and allowed 0 sacks, but let through 3 pressures and 3 hurries in an up and down night while losing to the Chargers.

This probably led to Aaron Rodgers looking at him like he were a COVID vaccine needle.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: Played 21 defensive snaps, totaling two tackles vs the Bears.

Ryan Ramsczyk: Rock solid on 63 snaps, allowing 0 sacks or hits and leading to a nice 75.3 PFF grade, tops amongst the Saints OL.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: A sack, 4 hurries, 2 hits, and 3 tackles in yet another huge game for J.J. Watt’s little brother.

Keeanu Benton: 3 hurries and 2 tackles in 48 snaps. A mediocre game for Benton, but his career needle is pointing straight up.

Nick Herbig: A puzzling 7 total defense snaps for the rookie. This is coaching malpractice.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: 1 tackle and 1 hurry in 14 uneventful snaps for the owner of the NFL’s trickiest first name to spell.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: 7 grabs for 91 yards and a TD for Ferguson on 10 targets, all season highs.

He’s playing some of the best TE ball in the NFL but, predictably, Dak Prescott and his problematic tunnel vision missed an open Ferguson a number of times in the second half, instead trying to force the ball to well-covered WRs.

Tyler Biadasz: Allowed a sack, 2 hurries, and 3 pressures in a tough matchup with the Eagles’ elite DL.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: Missed the Packers game with a calf injury.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: 4 tackles and a QB hurry in an impressive Chiefs performance shutting down the high-powered Dolphins’ attack.

Chicago Bears

T.J. Edwards: Was a tackling machine vs the Saints, with a season high 15 stops to go along with a QB hit and hurry. Edwards ended up with the Bears’ best defensive PFF grade at 77.3 and had a near elite PFF tacking grade of 84.1.

Edwards is now 2nd in the entire NFL in tackles at an even 100. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t drafted.

Jack Sanborn: Seeing his most snaps of 2023 (62), Sanborn was solid with 9 tackles and a QB hurry. Not bad for a guy who also wasn’t drafted.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: Bye week.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: 1 reception for 1 yard for the Dolphins’ team MVP.

Andrew Van Ginkel: The Notorious A.V.G. had two tackles in only 27 snaps. Over the last two games he’s struggled mightily to reproduce his Pro Bowl caliber performances from earlier in the season. A 77.8 PFF Coverage grade was his lone bright spot.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: The volume was finally there for JT, but not the results. Taylor only gained 47 yards on 18 totes (2.6 YPC), tacking on 5 catches for 22 yards and a TD. He’ll look to get things going next week vs the stingy Pats run D.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: An outstanding performance in a blowout win over Seattle, with 0 sacks, hits, or pressures of Lamar Jackson allowed. This yielded a sterling 88.4 PFF pass blocking grade.

Houston Texans

Michael Deiter: Had by far his best game of the season, allowing zero sacks, hits, or pressures on CJ Stroud in 72 snaps, helping Stroud to arguably the best rookie passing performance in NFL history.

Dare Ugunbowale: This (and my heart is full): https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/38833073/houston-texans-rb-dare-ogunbowale-kicks-field-goal