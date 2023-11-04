Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-1 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers, the Wisconsin Badgers are hosting the second of a two-game home stretch with a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday evening, scheduled for 7 P.M.

Last week, the Badgers set a major record in the Border Battle, shattering the viewership records by attracting 1.66 million viewers on Sunday, well past the 621,000 mark that Wisconsin set in their match against the-now No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in October.

Earlier in the week, the Badgers dropped their first set at the UW Field House over the last few months against Purdue, but ultimately prevailed 3-1, beating another ranked opponent.

The Badgers, coming in with an 21-1 record, have swept 11 of their last 13 opponents, with the Nebraska and Purdue matchups being the lone difference, and will look to add Illinois to the list.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini come in with a 13-10 record, including 8-5 in conference play, having won six consecutive matchups, including a 3-1 win over Purdue as well.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Saturday evening?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!