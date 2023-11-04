Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines: Game Thread

After upsetting the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a series sweep last weekend on the road, the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers returned to the Kohl Center for an electric matchup with the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines on Friday evening, coming back to win 5-4 with three unanswered goals.

Currently standing at 8-1, the Badgers will look to complete the sweep over the Wolverines on Saturday evening, with the game scheduled for 6 P.M.

It was a good start for the Badgers, who were entailed in a tough battle throughout the night.

Quinn Finley opened the scoring up for the Badgers, and Owen Lindmark had himself a first-period goal, but Michigan was able to even the score both times, keeping it at two a piece after the first 20 minutes.

After Michigan scored two goals in a row during the second period, Wisconsin then had three in a row, with Cruz Lucius getting a power-play score near the end of the second before Simon Tassy, via power play, and Owen Lindmark put the finishing touches in the third to complete the comeback.

Thus far, Wisconsin has claimed sweeps over No. 17 Michigan Tech, Augustana, and No. 1 Minnesota, with their lone loss coming at the hands of No. 7 North Dakota.

Michigan, on the other hand, stands at 5-3-1, with losses to No. 18 Providence and UMass.

On Saturday, the Badgers will look to complete the sweep of Michigan, further cementing their status as a true threat on the ice this season.

Can they get it done?