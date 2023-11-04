Wisconsin Badgers vs. St. Cloud State Huskies: Game Thread

After opening the series with a 4-2 victory over the St. Cloud State Huskies, the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated by completing the series sweep on the road on Saturday, with the game scheduled for 1 P.M. CT.

Currently standing at 11-0, the Badgers are in the midst of a six-game road stretch, having completed a series sweep of St. Thomas on the road last weekend.

Thus far, Wisconsin has claimed sweeps over Lindenwood, Boston College, Minnesota State, Bemidji State, and St. Thomas.

St. Cloud State, on the other hand, stands at 9-3, recently sweeping Minnesota State and beating No. 10 Northeastern, while losing to No. 4 Minnesota.

On Friday, the Badgers trailed early, but Kirsten Simms and Britta Curl each scored power-play goals to end the first period, giving Wisconsin a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

St. Cloud State was able to tie it up seven minutes into the second, but Simms scored her second goal just a minute later to give the Badgers a 3-2 lead, while Ava Murphy scored the game-sealer with six minutes left in the second.

What’ll be the outcome on Saturday?

Tune in to the Badgers matchup with the Huskies at 1 P.M. and follow along in our gameday thread.