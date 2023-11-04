Wisconsin Badgers vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are heading into Week 10 with a matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11:00 AM C.T.

The Badgers, who stand at 5-3 heading into the game, are 9.5-point favorite heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers enter the game at 2-6, fresh off a one-score loss to the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Wisconsin comes into game with a number of injury issues, as Chimere Dike and Braelon Allen are both not in uniform, while quarterback Tanner Mordecai surprisingly is.

Can the Badgers pull off the victory on Saturday.

Check out all of our gameday pieces ahead of Wisconsin’s bout this Saturday.

