Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan Wolverines: Game Thread

After upsetting the No. 1 Minnesota Golden Gophers in a series sweep last weekend on the road, the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers return to the Kohl Center for an electric matchup with the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines on Friday evening, scheduled for 7 P.M.

Currently standing at 7-1, the Badgers concluded a six-game road stretch last week, and now have a quick two-game homestand against Michigan before hitting the road to face Michigan State next weekend.

Thus far, Wisconsin has claimed sweeps over No. 17 Michigan Tech, Augustana, and No. 1 Minnesota, with their lone loss coming at the hands of No. 7 North Dakota.

Michigan, on the other hand, stands at 5-2-1, with losses to No. 18 Providence and UMass.

Last week, the Badgers saw heroics from Simon Tassy, who scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal, to complete the sweep against Minnesota.

Who will be the hero on Friday?

Tune in to the Badgers matchup with the Wolverines at 7 P.M., which is the first top-five matchup hosted at the Kohl Center since 2010.