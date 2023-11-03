Badgers miss out on 2024 four-star 7’3 C to Purdue

The Wisconsin Badgers missed out on a top 2024 four-star target, as 7’3 center Daniel Jacobsen announced his commitment to the Purdue Boilermakers on Friday.

#Badgers were in the top 2, but fall short in landing Daniel Jacobsen, who goes to Purdue. https://t.co/PWUlxm3WAu — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 3, 2023

Jacobsen narrowed his list down to two schools, with the Badgers and Boilermakers making the final cut, and the latter ultimately winning out in the race for the 2024 four-star.

A top target of the Badgers, Jacobsen recently announced his intentions to reclassify to the 2024 class, which could’ve been huge for frontcourt depth in next year’s class, where the Badgers currently have four-star guard Daniel Freitag and three-star forward Jack Robison.

Jacobsen took an official visit to Wisconsin earlier this month, which followed an official to Purdue in September.

Big thanks to @BadgerMBB and the whole staff for an awesome visit! Loved seeing the new facilities and meeting with all the great professionals involved with the program. On Wisconsin!! ⚪️ @d_jacobsen23 pic.twitter.com/U3HgkSu9qe — Rob Jacobsen (@rob_jacobsen) October 16, 2023

Jacobsen, a 7’3 center who will attend Brewster Academy, officially visited with Wisconsin, Purdue, and Minnesota before his decision.

The Badgers, who struck gold with their 2024 class with the commitment of Freitag, their biggest fish over the past two years, have now missed out on top targets Jackson McAndrew, Kon Knueppel, and Jacobsen in this cycle.

They currently boast the 43rd-best recruiting class in the 2024 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite.