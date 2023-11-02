Badgers reveal entire 2024 football schedule

The much-awaited 2024 schedule reveal for the Wisconsin Badgers is finally here.

While we’ve known the Badgers 2024 opponents for a while, the Big Ten released its entire conference schedule for the season, providing dates for every matchup of the year.

Here is the Badgers full 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 7: vs. South Dakota

Sept. 14: vs. Alabama

Sept. 21: Bye Week

Sept. 28: @ USC

Oct. 5: vs. Purdue

Oct. 12: @ Rutgers

Oct. 19: @ Northwestern

Oct. 26: vs. Penn State

Nov. 2: @ Iowa

Nov. 9: Bye week

Nov. 16: vs. Oregon

Nov. 23: @ Nebraska

Nov. 30: vs. Minnesota

Looking at the schedule, the difficulty of opponent clearly stands out, and the Badgers will get two early tests with a home game against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 3 and a road matchup against the USC Trojans in Week 5.

In a tough schedule, the Badgers don’t see consecutive home games once after their non-conference slate, although they get two bye weeks at crucial times, with the first coming in Week 4 between Alabama and USC, and the second coming in Week 11 between Iowa and Oregon.

There are several marquee matchups on the slate, with Wisconsin facing off against Alabama, Penn State, Oregon, and Minnesota at home, as well as USC and Iowa on the road.

Let us know your thoughts about Wisconsin’s schedule in the comments below!