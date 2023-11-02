Report: Dates for USC, Oregon games revealed for Badgers 2024 schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have an exciting 2024 schedule on the books, thanks to a non-conference home-and-home slate with the Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as the addition of both the Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans to the Big Ten.

The Big Ten is expected to reveal the 2024 schedule on Big Ten Network at 3 PM Central on Thursday, but a few games have already been leaked, as Action Network’s Brett McMurphy shared a number of marquee matchups on the slate.

Among the revealed games are Wisconsin’s matchups with USC, Oregon, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

9/28: Wisconsin @ USC

11/16: Oregon @ Wisconsin

The Badgers will travel early to face the Trojans next week in Week 5, with their game slated for September 28th.

Later in the season comes their matchup with Oregon, slated for Week 12 on November 16th, while the Badgers play Nebraska one week later on the road.

Here’s the full list of Badgers home opponents in 2024:

Western Michigan

South Dakota

Alabama

Minnesota

Oregon

Penn State

Purdue

Here’s the full list of Badgers away opponents in 2024:

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Rutgers

USC