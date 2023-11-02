A.J. Storr breaks down first performance with the Badgers

The Wisconsin Badgers cruised past UW-Stevens Point in an 87-44 victory to kick off their season, setting themselves up for the opener at home on Arkansas State next Monday.

Transfer forward A.J. Storr led the way with 14 points on 5/7 shooting, hitting both of his three-point attempts en route to a strong performance in his first outing with the Badgers.

Wisconsin spread out the minutes, but forward Nolan Winter was the first player off the bench, followed by guard Connor Essegian, indicating the role the Badgers expect the true freshman to play this season.

Additionally, guard John Blackwell saw extensive action, playing more than fellow backup guards Kamari McGee and Isaac Lindsey on what should be a deep Badgers team.

Following the game, A.J. Storr, Nolan Winter, and John Blackwell spoke to the media about their first appearance in Badgers uniform and what to expect going forward.

Here’s everything that Storr, Winter, and Blackwell said following the win over UW-Stevens Point.

The Badgers have a two-game slate next week to open the season: a home matchup with Arkansas State on Monday and a marquee matchup with No. 9 Tennessee on Friday, also at the Kohl Center