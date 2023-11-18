Wisconsin Badgers vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M.

Ahead of the game, Wisconsin named two starters as questionable: running back Braelon Allen and safety Kamo’i Latu.

Additionally, wide receiver Chimere Dike is fully cleared, but wideout Bryson Green will not play, meaning C.J. Williams will likely earn the start on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Nebraska is dealing with injury issues of their own, as they traveled with four quarterbacks to Madison.

At the moment, reports surfaced of Chubba Purdy taking snaps under the starting center in warmups, with Jeff Sims usual starter Heinrich Haarberg working with the backup centers.

The Badgers, sitting at 5-5 on the season and 3-4 in conference play, are looking to break their three-game losing streak against the Cornhuskers, who share the same record, both overall and in conference play.

Ahead of the game, the Badgers will host a ceremony for their seniors, as Saturday is their final home game of the season.

With the Badgers still sitting at five wins, Wisconsin will look to gain bowl eligibility against Nebraska, and will get a primetime setting to do so, as the game is on Peacock/NBC at 6:30 P.M. CT.

Can the Badgers get it done on Saturday?