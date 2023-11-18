Badgers vs. Huskers Injury Report: One starter cleared, two questionable vs. Nebraska

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 12 at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 6:30 P.M. CT.

However, there are a few players who won’t play, as the Badgers have a few injuries for Week 12.

Here is the full injury report.

Chimere Dike is cleared.



Braelon Allen and Kamo’i Latu are questionable for the #Badgers. pic.twitter.com/luykTwibEr — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 18, 2023

Players Out

RB Chez Mellusi

CB Michael Mack

WR Bryson Green(new addition)

CB Max Lofy

S Jackson Trudgeon

OL Max Rader

OL Peyton Lange

TE Angel Toombs

TE Michael Cerniglia

WR Chris Brooks

TE Jack Pugh

DE Jordan Mayer

Questionable

RB Braelon Allen

S Kamo’i Latu

For the third straight week, running back Braelon Allen is a game time decision.

Allen has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain and wasn’t able to go after playing two series in last weekend’s game.

He’d be a great help in countering Nebraska’s No. 4 run defense in the country.

Kamo’i Latu is listed as questionable after missing each of the last two games due to injury.

Additionally, wide receiver Chimere Dike has been fully cleared from injury and is good to go for senior night Saturday.

NOTE: In a late addition, wideout Bryson Green is out tonight, meaning wideout C.J. Williams will likely earn the start.

Outside linebacker Aaron Witt will play after initially being listed as inactive. It is the first time he has been active all season.