Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Game Thread

Fresh off their bye week, the recently-dubbed No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough contest to the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans on Friday, losing 4-2.

It was their first loss since being named No. 1 in the country, and snapped a six-game winning streak, which were all over ranked opponents.

Currently standing at 9-2, the Badgers have completed sweeps over Augustana, Michigan Tech, Minnesota, and Michigan during their climb from an unranked team to No. 1 in the country over a span of four weeks.

However, they were unable to get past the Spartans on Friday, and will look to avenge the loss with a win on Saturday.

Michigan State struck first on Friday with a late first period goal via Nicolas Muller, providing them the lead after the first 20 minutes.

Owen Lindmark scored the evening goal, but the Spartans scored twice in the second period, one via power play, to go up 3-1 entering the final frame.

Sawyer Scholl put the Badgers to within 1 with a goal at the 8:16 mark, but Wisconsin couldn’t pull through, ultimately giving up an empty net goal at the end in the loss.

Can they turn things around on Saturday? The game starts at 5 P.M. CT.