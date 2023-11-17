Badgers in the NFL: Week 10

One of the tasks that I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Badgers playing in The League every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 10.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: Was an absolute menace against his childhood favorite Packers with 7 tackles, 6 hurries, a sack, and a QB hit for good measure. Without Watt, there’s no way the Steelers win this game.

Keeanu Benton: 6 tackles, 2 QB hits, and a batted pass for the rookie out of Wisconsin.

Nick Herbig: A puzzling 2 total defense snaps for the rookie. He needs to see the field more.

Isaiahh Loudermilk: Made the most of his limited snaps by finishing with 2 tackles and a team best 85.6 PFF grade.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: Just another game of Fergie doing Fergie things for the budding NFL star. Had 4 grabs for 26 yards and a TD in a huge Dallas win where he simply wasn’t needed much in the 2nd half.

Tyler Biadasz: 60 snaps with 1 hurry and 1 pressure allowed, keeping Dak upright all day.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: Bye week.

Andrew Van Ginkel: Bye week.

Indianapolis Colts:

Jonathan Taylor: This week was a bit of a struggle for JT, as the running lanes simply weren’t there, even if the touches were. 69 not nice yards on a whopping 23 carries and a TD, adding one catch for 6 yards. There will be better days soon for the star RB, as the Patriots’ game plan seemed to be focused on stopping him.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: A quiet day with only 2 tackles on 15 defensive snaps.

Ryan Ramsczyk: Allowed both a sack and a pressure in a mediocre game by his high standards.

Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards: 11 tackles in yet another workmanlike performance for Edwards, who is now 3rd in the NFL in tackles with 110.

Jack Sanborn: Seeing starter-level snaps yet again (57), Sanborn responded with 6 tackles and a sterling 82.2 PFF grade.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: Went 24/28 for 198 yards, 2 TD, and 0 INT, with 30 additional yards rushing in a huge road upset of Buffalo. Wilson has regained his mojo this season for the Broncos and was the better QB on the field in this game, with the mistake-prone Josh Allen hurting his team over and over again.

Matt Henningsen: The NFL’s smartest player was limited to 10 special teams snaps in this one.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: The talented rookie played 66 sack/hit/pressure-free snaps for the Jets in a tough loss to the Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: Bye week.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: Bye week.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: Allowed 1 pressure and 1 hurry, but 0 sacks in a solid game vs a stout Cleveland Defense.

Houston Texans

Michael Deiter: 0 sacks allowed in yet another start for the former Badger, keeping ex-Buckeye and budding superstar CJ Stroud protected throughout.

Dare Ugunbowale: No offensive touches, but had the Texans’ 2nd best PFF Special Teams grade.