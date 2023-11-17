Badgers men’s hockey: Previewing No. 11 Michigan State matchup

The Wisconsin Badgers have their seventh and eighth-straight ranked matchup this weekend as they travel to face the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans.

Game Information: Friday 11/17 at 6:30 P.M. on BTN Plus, and Saturday 11/18 at 5:00 P.M. on BTN Plus.

Wisconsin enters this weekend’s games ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time since the 2006 -2007 preseason poll. It is crazy to think it has been that long, but this team seems cut from a different cloth under Mike Hastings.

They are currently ridding a six-game win streak (all ranked opponents) to East Lansing to face No. 11 Michigan State.

Michigan State went 18-18-2 last year and finished the year in 6th place in the Big Ten. Their head coach is Adam Nightingale, who is in his second season as head coach.

So far this season, Michigan State is 8-3-1 and 3-0-1 in conference play. That includes a sweep against Ohio State and a win and tie against Penn State. The only ranked opponent they have faced this year was Boston College, where they were swept.

Leading Scorer: No. 29 Gaven O’Connell (8 Goals)

Leading Points: No. 28 Karsen Dorwart (16 Points)

Goalie: Trey Augustine (GAA 3.16)

Current B1G Standings: