Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

Fresh off their bye week, the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers will face their toughest challenge of their season in the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes, with the match slated to start at 5:00 P.M. CT.

Currently standing at 12-0, the Badgers have dominated thus far this season, be it on the road or at home, and now enter the crucial matchup fully rested with the bye week.

The Badgers have picked up right where they left off, but it all comes to a test on the road Friday with the Buckeyes at hand for a weekend series.

Meanwhile, Ohio State stands at 9-1-0, with their lone loss coming in the opener to Colgate.

Since then, they’ve completed four consecutive sweeps, leading to their No. 2 ranking ahead of this weekend’s series.

Ohio State has played a majority of their matchups on the road thus far, but will face a test at home on Friday when the Badgers will look to defend their No. 1 ranking in what should be an exciting contest.

Which side will ultimately prevail?