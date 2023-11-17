Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Game Thread

Fresh off their bye week, the recently-dubbed No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers will take to the road for a weekend series with the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans.

Currently standing at 9-1, the Badgers have completed sweeps over Augustana, Michigan Tech, Minnesota, and Michigan during their climb from an unranked team to No. 1 in the country over a span of four weeks.

It’s been a quick ascension for the Badgers in the Mike Hastings era, and they’ve beaten a number of ranked opponents en route to earning the top ranking in the country.

Michigan State, on the other hand, stands at 8-3-1, with losses to Air Force and Boston College (twice).

However, they’ve been 5-0-1 at home thus far this season, with all three losses coming on the road.

On Friday, the Badgers will look to defend their No. 1 ranking against yet another ranked opponent in Michigan State on the road for the first time. Can they get it done?