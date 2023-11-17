Wisconsin Badgers vs. Texas Longhorns: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, with the match set to begin at 1:00 P.M. CT.

Last week, the Badgers advanced past UW-Milwaukee with a 2-0 win, thanks to two-second half goals by Emma Jaskaniec and Maddie Ishaug, with the latter scoring her first of the season.

The Badgers enjoyed a successful 14-4-4 season, including 7-2-1 in conference play, working their way to the Big Ten Championship, where they ultimately fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0.

A four seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Badgers will now face off against the Longhorns, with the winner facing off against the winner of Texas A&M and Florida State.

Texas enjoyed a good season as well, going 16-4-2, including 6-3-1 in conference play, which earned them a five seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After surpassing Lamar 2-0 in the first round, they’ll look to move forward against Wisconsin on Friday.

You can watch the game on ESPN+.