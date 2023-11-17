Wisconsin Badgers vs. Robert Morris Colonials: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Robert Morris Colonials on Friday, fresh off consecutive losses to the Tennessee Volunteers and Providence Friars.

After a dominant early win where the Badgers dropped a Kohl Center-record 105 points, the Badgers have been marred by defensive woes and finishing issues over the past two games.

Now, they get a home matchup with Robert Morris, who has started off their season going 1-2, losing to Xavier, while also dropping a 68-58 contest to Penn State in an exhibition match.

The Badgers are seen as 19.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 138 points.

Following this game, the Badgers will travel to Florida for the Fort Myers tipoff next weekend, where they’ll face the Virginia Cavaliers and either SMU or West Virginia in the second game of the tournament.

But first, the Badgers will have to get back on track against Robert Morris on Friday in a game where they’ll likely look to attack the paint and take advantage of their size down low.

Can Wisconsin snap their two-game losing streak with a victory on Friday?