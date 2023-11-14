Wisconsin Badgers vs. Providence Friars: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Providence Friars on Tuesday, fresh off their 80-70 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Through two games, the Badgers have seen different types of games, as they’ve been able to score at a high rate, but their defense hasn’t been as good.

Meanwhile, the Friars are off to a hot start, scoring 78 and 79 points in their first two matchups.

The matchup is one of five games in the Gavitt Games between the Big Ten and the Big East.

The Badgers are seen as 1.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 144.5 points.

Additionally, they’ll have a full lineup on Tuesday, as guard Connor Essegian is off the injury report after suffering a back injury in the opener against Arkansas State. Essegian did suit up against Tennessee and played 11 minutes in the loss.

Can Wisconsin get the victory in their first road game of the season?