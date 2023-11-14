Wisconsin Badgers vs. Providence Friars: Injury Report

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Providence Friars on Tuesday, with tipoff scheduled for 5:00 P.M. CT.

Last week, the Badgers had some injury news, as guard Connor Essegian was hurt after five minutes of action in the opener, while forward Gus Yalden didn’t suit up against Arkansas State, as he was away from the team due to personal reasons.

On Friday, Essegian played 11 minutes against Tennessee, far lower than his average of 27 minutes last season, in his return from injury, while Yalden suited up, but didn’t play, after rejoining the team.

What’s the latest on the injury front for the Badgers ahead of Tuesday’s battle against Providence?

#Badgers have no injuries.



Connor Essegian, Gus Yalden good to go. Essegian was active and played last Friday. pic.twitter.com/iURJGHJ6U6 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) November 14, 2023

For the first time this season, the Badgers will have a clean slate on the injury report, as Essegian isn’t listed as questionable for the contest.

Can the Badgers get back on track with their full roster on Tuesday?