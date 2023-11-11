Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 2:30 P.M.

Ahead of the game, Wisconsin named three starters as questionable: quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Braelon Allen, and wide receiver Chimere Dike.

All three are suiting up for the game, with Mordecai and Dike both being listed as starters by the pregame announcement, while Jackson Acker was announced as the starter at

On the other side, Northwestern may be getting some needed reinforcements as well, as quarterback Ben Bryant, listed as questionable, was suited up and went through pregame warmups.

The Badgers, sitting at 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in conference play, are looking to break their two-game losing streak against the Wildcats, who stand at 4-5 and 2-4 in conference play.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Saturday?

