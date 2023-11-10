Wisconsin Badgers vs. Tennessee Volunteers: Game Thread

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers in a highly-anticipated Friday evening matchup at the Kohl Center, with tipoff scheduled for 8 P.M. CT.

The Badgers put together a strong offensive performance in the opener, scoring a Kohl Center-record 105 points in a 105-76 win over the Arkansas State Red Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers made haste of their first opponent, defeating Tennessee Tech 80-42 to start 1-0 on the season.

In their first victory, the Badgers saw major contributions from guard Chucky Hepburn, who scored 20 points and dished out six assists, while generating three steals on the defensive end.

But, the victory highlighted the team’s depth, as the Badgers had 12 different players score, including four in double figures: Hepburn, A.J. Storr (15 points), Max Klesmit (14 points), and John Blackwell (12 points).

Now, their efforts are focused towards the Tennessee Volunteers as the Badgers look to make a name for themselves early in the season.

Can they get the job done on Friday night?