Wisconsin Badgers vs. UW-Stevens Point: Game Thread

The season has finally come to a start.

The Wisconsin Badgers will take on UW-Stevens Point in an exhibition match on Wednesday, with tipoff scheduled for 7 P.M. CT.

Wisconsin has made a few changes to their roster, adding forward A.J. Storr from the transfer portal, as well as guard John Blackwell and forwards Nolan Winter and Gus Yalden in their freshman class.

As a result, the Badgers are hoping for a better finish than their 2022 season, which ended in the NIT Tournament after Wisconsin failed to reach March Madness for just the second time in 25 years.

Now, the Badgers will look to right the ship in 2023, returning a majority of their rotation from a season ago, while also adding new pieces to the fold.

It all starts on Wednesday, where fans will get the first true look at the new Badgers team, although the official start to the season comes next Monday against Arkansas State.

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!