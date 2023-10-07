Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Game Thread

Fresh out of the bye week, the Wisconsin Badgers are heading into Week 6 with a matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Camp Randall Stadium, with kickoff slated for 11:00 A.M.

The Badgers, who stand at 3-1 heading into the game, are 13-point favorites heading into the game.

Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights enter the game at 4-1, fresh off a 52-3 victory over Wagner, with their lone loss coming at the hands of the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Check out all of our gameday pieces ahead of Wisconsin’s weekend bout.

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights: Injury Report

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Picks, odds, and prediction

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers: Best Case, Worst Case, and Most Likely scenarios

Badgers HC Luke Fickell didn’t expect 2023 breakout from James Thompson

Luke Fickell reveals surprise pick for most consistent Badgers OL in 2023

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!