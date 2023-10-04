Badgers in the NFL: Week 4

One of the tasks I’ve chosen with Bucky’s 5th Quarter is chronicling the NFL performances for all Wisconsin Badgers playing in the NFL every week.

So, here’s what we saw from our lads in Week 4.

New York Jets

Joe Tippmann: Another rock-solid game from the rookie, who scored the Jets’ top PFF OL grade while allowing 0 sacks or hits vs. the formidable Chiefs defense.

It’s early, but Tippmann is already looking like a seasoned NFL vet.

New Orleans Saints

Zack Baun: 4 tackles, leading to a strong PFF Tackling grade of 75.8.

Ryan Ramczyk: 1 sack allowed vs. a tough Bucs defense. He’ll have better days and remains one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers (Wisconsin of the NFL)

T.J. Watt: 2 hurries, 2 tackles, and a QB hit in a rare quiet game for the best defensive player in the universe.

Keeanu Benton: Four total tackles and a stellar job of lane-clogging for Benton, who paced the Steelers’ defense with a very solid 78.7 PFF grade.

Nick Herbig and Isaiahh Loudermilk: Another fairly quiet game for these Badgers, with one tackle from Loudermilk and none from Herbig, although both were in the top 10 for defensive PFF grades for the Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys

Jake Ferguson: The top young tight end in the league despite an alarming lack of hype, Jake made mincemeat of the Patriots defense to the tune of 7 grabs for 77 yards, regularly torching his defenders.

Jake also had the top non-QB/OL PFF offensive grade for the Cowboys.

Tyler Biadasz: Back in action after a nagging hamstring injury, the stellar center allowed zero sacks or hits, keeping quarterback Dak Prescott upright all day.

Los Angeles Rams

Rob Havenstein: The veteran Badger had his best game of the season, going 82 snaps allowing nary a sack, hit, hurry, or pressure. He was Matthew Stafford’s best friend all day.

Not shockingly, this resulted in a rock-solid 78.8 PFF grade.

Kansas City Chiefs

Leo Chenal: 5 tackles and the 2nd best PFF grade for KC defenders, who made Zach Wilson look like an above-average NFL quarterback on Monday night, which isn’t easy to do.

Chicago Bears

TJ Edwards: 8 tackles to lead the Bears in a loss that is fueling chatter about a tank job for Caleb Williams, who has hilariously already signaled that he won’t play for Chicago and might stay at USC to avoid them. Holy balls it must suck to be a Bears fan.

Jack Sanborn: 5 tackles for the second-year Badger, who saw an uptick in his usage vs. the Broncos.

Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson: Yes, it was against the Bears, but Wilson put together an impressive comeback and solid overall stat line for the Broncos: 223 yards passing with 3 TD and 0 INT with a sterling 81.8 PFF grade.

No, Wilson is not the Broncos’ biggest issue.

Matt Henningsen: 1 tackle in a quiet game for a guy who deserves more PT for a defense that could get out-schemed by Brian Ferentz.

Miami Dolphins

Alec Ingold: While held to 1 catch for 23 yards, he received the third-highest PFF offensive grade for the Dolphins for some really solid blocking.

Andrew Van Ginkel: Another strong game for Van Ginkel, with 2 sacks, 2 hurries, 3 tackles, and a solid PFF grade for a unit that was largely humiliated by Josh Allen and Buffalo all day.

Van Ginkel finds himself in the NFL’s Top 20 for sacks heading toward the 1/4 pole of the season.

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor: Some reports have JT playing for the Colts in Week 5, when it had been widely presumed that he would never play for them again.

If you held onto him in fantasy football, good on you.

Baltimore Ravens

Kevin Zeitler: Not his cleanest game, with middling PFF numbers, but he allowed 0 sacks or hits on a quarterback who takes way too many of both, so not a bad day overall for the veteran.