AMA: Ask your Badgers-related questions

It’s been a while, but we’re back with the Wisconsin Badgers “Ask Me Anything” sessions with so many Badger-related questions floating at the moment.

The Badgers football team is currently 5-3 coming off a loss to Ohio State, with the Big Ten Championship still in the balance, although they’ll need some help from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Badgers basketball team is set to start their season with an exhibition match on Wednesday against UW-Stevens Point, where we’ll get the first real glimpse of the new-look team.

Since our last installment, the Badgers volleyball team dropped to No. 2 following a tough loss to the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers, but have been dominant otherwise.

And, both Badgers hockey teams are thriving, with the women’s team firmly holding their No. 1 spot and the men’s team creeping up to No. 5.

Nonetheless, it’s a busy time in the Badgers world, which means there’s got to be questions!

Every single week, I’m looking to do an AMA session, where everyone can ask whatever questions they have about the Badgers in the comments, and I’ll answer each and every one over the next 24 hours.

Drop your Badgers-related questions in the comments down below!